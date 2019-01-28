But even with these failings— and the Weinstein connection truly does give pause — the film remains an overall delight, in large part due to the cast. Even as the entitled Zack, Prinze Jr. gives off major Ryan Gosling sensitive gooey-eyed vibes — can you blame Laney for succumbing? Cook, despite her radiant good looks, gives a great portrayal of a woman who’s never thought about them for a second, and why should she? Taylor, that poor mess of a girl, is made human by O’Keefe, even as she delivers caustic lines like: “To anyone who matters, you’re vapour.” Who among us has not fallen for a loser scam-artist and immediately regretted it? Lillard, for his part, so accurately hones in on that particular brand of D-list reality star fame that I firmly believe Brock is ruling that bizarro Hollywood, Kardashian-style, today. (But nothing, not even the late Paul Walker’s 100-watt smile, can redeem Dean from being a scumbag predator.)