What makes But I’m A Cheerleader so emotionally affecting is that despite the cotton-candy exterior, the film never lets its audience forget that these are people undergoing a traumatic experience. Melanie Lynskey is particularly striking as Hilary, an Australian student who adopts the persona of the class mom. She respects the rules, and polices those who don’t, behavior that would usually brand her as a suck-up, to be mocked and despised. But it’s hard to make fun of someone who is so clearly acting out of deep-rooted self-loathing, and so desperate to be “normal” that she’d rather spend her life pretend than be comfortable in her true identity.