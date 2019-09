The narrative of Weinstein's serial misconduct has been told largely through the countless women who have come forward. Men's silence has at times been deafening. This Frontline documentary is the first time that a group of men has intentionally sat down to have a meaningful dialogue about it . They describe Weinstein as notoriously difficult to work for. "I knew I was making a deal with the devil," Miramax's former president of production Paul Webster confessed. "But I knew also that he was at the epicenter of where I wanted to be." Weinstein's influence and power in the industry was undeniable, and this documentary shows that many people were willing to look the other way in order to benefit from that. "I think looking back that I did know and I chose to suppress it. I chose to hide from that fact," admitted Webster before adding, "I think we were all enablers. I think we were all complicit." Others conceded that while they did not know at the time, they were not surprised.