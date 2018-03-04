One of the women who spoke for the documentary had not previously gone public with her accusation of Weinstein. Suza Maher-Wilson worked with the producer on The Burning. During the wrap party, he invited Wilson to his room where he proceeded to ask for a massage before leaving the room and returning in nothing but a towel. Paula Wachowiak worked as an intern on the set of the same film when Weinstein asked her to bring checks by his hotel room. He also asked for a massage from Wachowiak while also largely undressed. Actress Katherine Kendall began the documentary with her story of a similar encounter with Weinstein in the '90s.