While a plethora of brands have pledged to become cruelty-free in the next few years, Barrymore was insistent that Flower would be from the very beginning. "We’ve been cruelty-free since day one, and now it’s a new trend in the industry. I’m so glad that it’s become an industry standard," she says. And that’s not the only aspect of the brand that makes it perfect for the UK market right now. Barrymore could so easily have gone into luxury makeup, yet Flower's priciest product comes in under £15.