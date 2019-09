One of the highlights is the Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir , which has sold out across the US and is set to be just as big a hit over here. What looks like a sparkly liquid made for Instagram is actually a super dewy and hydrating primer with no glitter residue at all. It smells like lavender and contains essential oils, giving skin a natural-looking glow. "It’s like my American Express card," Barrymore laughs, "I don’t go anywhere without it! I notice my makeup when I’m not wearing it. I blend it with foundation, wear it on its own with concealer. It’s not sticky or tacky and doesn’t pill, and it never once has broken me out – and everything breaks me out." As the brand’s first foray into skincare, is this something we can expect more of in 2019? "I would love it – slow and steady wins the race," she says.