Even Million’s creator D.J. Nash, who previously created NBC comedies like 2015’S Truth Be Told and 2014’s Growing Up Fisher, recognises the connection between the two broadcast dramas. “Oh, there’s no question [a] half-hour guy [like me] is allowed to do an hour show because of the incredible work Dan and the gang over there has done,” Nash graciously told Refinery29 in between editing his first-ever drama series’ third episode. Although the writer has been working in television for almost 15 years, he had “never” seen an appetite for one of his pitches like he saw while shopping around A Million.