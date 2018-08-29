The theories were correct all along! This Is Us will return for a very heartbreaking season 3 on September 25, 2018.
This article was originally published on March 21, 2018.
Remember how TV sleuths scoured every possible clue to learn how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) really died? Well, now certain television detectives over at PopSugar are solving another major mystery: When does This Is Us return for season 3?
It was only weeks ago that Kate (Chrissy Metz) married Toby (Chris Sullivan) in an emotional season 2 finale which concluded with a few gut-wrenching flashforwards. However, that doesn't mean we're not thinking about the next season of This Is Us, which will explore teased storylines like why Kevin (Justin Hartley) is going to Vietnam, the place where Jack served time in the military, and the fate of Deja (Lyric Ross), who, when we last left her, had trouble readjusting to life with her foster family.
So when should we expect to pick back up with the Pearsons? According to PopSugar, it could be as soon as mid-September — if the series follows its patterns.
First, creator Dan Fogelman reportedly told an audience at SXSW that the series would return in September — which obviously narrows things down. Season 1 of This Is Us premiered on September 20, 2016, while season 2 premiered on September 26, 2017. Given that This Is Us airs on Tuesday (and we have no reason to believe that it's going to lose its coveted time slot) it would make sense for the series to premiere its third season either on September 18 or September 25 of 2018, per PopSugar's theory. Of course, until NBC reveals its fall schedule, this is all just a prediction.
As for what to expect when the series does return? That's an even bigger mystery. However, at a recent SXSW panel, Fogelman did tease that the show would always come back to its central themes.
"It's become timely to remind people that love is the key, and not hate and not fear," Fogelman revealed at the This Is Us event. "The root of everything in the show is about redemption, it's about forgiveness; it really is about love. And I think that's what people are longing for. They want to see the richness of love"
And let's hope we see that richness of love sooner rather than later, okay?
