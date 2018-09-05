On the whole, True Blood’s attitude towards female sexuality is actually somewhat regressive. The show’s entire first season revolves around a killer targeting beautiful straight white women who have “betrayed” their race by sleeping with vampires. And while the show clearly seeks to show these women as empowered and sexually adventurous, the fact that it also punishes them ultimately gives a mixed message. Jessica (Deborah Ann Woll), the baby vampire who gets “turned” by Bill when she’s only 17, is condemned to be a perpetual virgin; because vampire blood has magical healing properties, her hymen grows back after every single time she has sex. It’s an archaic definition of virginity, and one that reflects traditional rules of sexual morality more in line with Bill’s Antebellum South than an alternate reality where blood-sucking monsters are potential hookups.