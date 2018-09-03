September 7 makes 10 years since True Blood premiered on HBO. Based on the Sookie Stackhouse novels by Charlaine Harris, the series was created by Alan Ball and has become a cult classic amongst its fans. For seven seasons, viewers headed South to the fictional Louisiana parish of Bon Temps where vampires, werewolves, fairies, mediums, witches, shapeshifters, and regular ol' humans coexist in relative harmony.
The supernatural series that was met with critical acclaim used mythical beings as a euphemism for the experiences of marginalized groups and made us question our own humanity. Not many shows can say that they bridged the gap between the superhuman and earthly like True Blood did. And while the outlandish plot lines may not have aged well, the show did offer up a gang of memorable characters that everyone can identify with in some way or another.
Heading into the 10-year anniversary of the show, we are choosing to honor these characters with the closest thing we have to otherworldliness, astrology. Rooted in the belief that the planets and stars influence our lives and personality, we’re using astrology to deduce which True Blood character you are based on your zodiac sign. Click through to see how yours matches up.