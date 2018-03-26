Roseanne was one of the few woman-led, working-class comedies to hit a nerve with American audiences. And for good reason. Roseanne Barr's acerbic and biting humor was candid, the Conners didn't try to impress or preach from a moral high ground, and the real-life problems faced by the characters were incredibly relatable. The show ran for nine successful seasons, but with the slew of sitcom reboots making their way back on our TV screens, it was only a matter of time before America's realest family made it back into our living rooms. Although things are different now, so it's more like our laptops, tablets, and phones.
John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Johnny Galecki were all household names by the time the show went off the air 21 years ago. Galecki went on to star in The Big Bang Theory, a ratings bonanza and cash cow for CBS, and Metcalf this year received an Oscar nom for a little indie movie (cough, Lady Bird's mom, cough). But the show was also a revolving door featuring a who's who of up-and-coming talent, some of whom are now Oscar winners and superstars by their own right.
George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ellen DeGeneres are just a few of the actors and actresses who would go on to make it big. Really, really big. Academy Awards big. Medal Of Freedom winner big. Seabiscuit big.
Here are some of our favourite and most memorable celebrity appearances to get you excited for the revival.
