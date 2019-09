Portia De Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Tear-Filled Appearance On Her Show

A clip plays that showcases the story of one of DeGeneres’ heroes, legendary scientist Dian Fossey who studied mountain gorillas in Rwanda. After she was tragically killed, the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund continues the work she started at the Karisoke Research Center. De Rossi reveals in the video that although DeGeneres never got to meet and interview Fossey, she can still carry on her legacy. “So for your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero Dian together by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.”