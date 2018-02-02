Portia De Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Tear-Filled Appearance On Her Show

Ellen is known for being a whirlwind of gifts, pranks, hilarious dancing, and celebrities, with Ellen DeGeneres calling all the shots. But on a special 60th birthday episode, DeGeneres found herself stunned by the thoughtfulness of a gift from her wife, Portia de Rossi.
In an exchange that would bring any normal person with a soul to tears, de Rossi begins by saying how she wanted to give a gift that represented “who you are and what you really care about.”
A clip plays that showcases the story of one of DeGeneres’ heroes, legendary scientist Dian Fossey who studied mountain gorillas in Rwanda. After she was tragically killed, the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund continues the work she started at the Karisoke Research Center. De Rossi reveals in the video that although DeGeneres never got to meet and interview Fossey, she can still carry on her legacy. “So for your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero Dian together by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.”
The campus will be a center for tourism, education, and further scientific research and is the first initiative in The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.
De Rossi’s gift clearly hit the mark perfectly. As both women wipe away tears, DeGeneres says “When we got married, Portia’s line was 'It’s good to be loved, it’s profound to be understood,' and she understands me.” Um, we need another box of tissues over here ASAP!
The couple have been married for nine years after a beautiful fairytale wedding and have been major couple goals ever since. For de Rossi’s 45th birthday, DeGeneres shared a sweet smoochy photo on her Instagram.
It’s hard to believe that DeGeneres is 60, a sentiment echoed in a star-studded birthday wish compilation video. Everyone from Bono to Hillary Clinton to Meryl Streep expressed their love and admiration for the talk show host. Chris Pratt shows off underpants with DeGeneres' face on them, and Diddy does a particularly stirring rendition of "Happy Birthday." Can you think of anyone who deserves this kind of attention more? We can't.
