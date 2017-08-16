Take A Minute To Enjoy The Glory That Is Ellen & Portia's Marriage

Today, August 16, marks the 9th anniversary of Ellen DeGeneres' wedding to Portia Di Rossi. Wahoo! DeGeneres and Rossi have consistently been one of Hollywood's most delightful celebrity couples.
"Portia and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am," DeGeneres wrote on Twitter.
Nine years!
The two married in 2008 after dating for four years. De Rossi's official last name is "DeGeneres" — she filed a petition in 2010 to get her wife's last name and won. Together, they have four dogs and three cats. One such dog is cheekily named "kid."
Portia and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 16, 2017
Rossi and DeGeneres are frequently asked whether or not they're going to have human kids. But it seems they're not ready to raise children anytime soon.
"I love kids — but that's such a big commitment," DeGeneres said on The Today Show in 2015. "It seems long-term. It seems like a commitment that you have to stick with. And, I just don't know if I can...it's too risky. Like, what if I don't like the kid? What if it turns out that it's not as cute as I wanted or as talented? I'm gonna compare it to all these kids that I have on this show that are so smart and so funny. And, I'm like, 'You are nowhere near these kids I had on today.'"
For now, the dog will do.
On their anniversary last year, De Rossi shared a series of photos from their August wedding. (The two married at their home in California.) The photos will make you swoon — we'll let them speak for themselves.
And, if that's enough enough, we have a whole video of Ellen/Portia tidbits that will make you swoon.
