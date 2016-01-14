Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi will have been married for eight years this coming August. Pretty much from the moment they got together, people began asking if they ever intended to have children.
Today, DeGeneres revealed the definitive answer in a roundabout way. The comedian and actress are officially adoptive parents to a super-cute new dog — that they've cheekily named "Kid."
"I have not talked about this yet, but we have a new puppy," Ellen shared on-air Thursday. "Portia and I got a puppy and his name is Kid, so now we have a kid. Yep. I mean, he is absolutely adorable."
"There have been rumors forever, when are you and Portia gonna have a kid?" she went on. "So now I can say we have a Kid. So it can just stop." Message received loud and clear, Ellen. (Still, we're doubtful that this is the last time the question of offspring will ever come up.)
The 9-week-old canine joins the couple's two other pups, Augie and Wolf. Get a look at sweet little Kid in the video segment, below.
Today, DeGeneres revealed the definitive answer in a roundabout way. The comedian and actress are officially adoptive parents to a super-cute new dog — that they've cheekily named "Kid."
"I have not talked about this yet, but we have a new puppy," Ellen shared on-air Thursday. "Portia and I got a puppy and his name is Kid, so now we have a kid. Yep. I mean, he is absolutely adorable."
"There have been rumors forever, when are you and Portia gonna have a kid?" she went on. "So now I can say we have a Kid. So it can just stop." Message received loud and clear, Ellen. (Still, we're doubtful that this is the last time the question of offspring will ever come up.)
The 9-week-old canine joins the couple's two other pups, Augie and Wolf. Get a look at sweet little Kid in the video segment, below.
Advertisement