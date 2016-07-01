

Ultimately, she learns that being famous and opinionated aren't necessarily enough to get elected — something Donald Trump, whom Barr has recently supported in interviews, should perhaps bear in mind.



But if Barr isn't fit for any kind of public office, she does deserve a platform of some sort. Remove the political underpinnings of Roseanne for President! and you've got the story of a woman who survived a near-fatal accident and a stint in a mental hospital, a "domestic goddess" who spun her blue-collar lifestyle into comedy gold, and an entertainer who fought for taboo topics (homosexuality, poverty, teenage sex) to be aired during primetime. Yes, she also grabbed her crotch while singing the National Anthem, but we've seen worse.



You don't have to agree with her politics to appreciate Barr. The documentary has her referencing a TV project falling through, which is a shame. Her realness and snark would be welcome on our TV screens. She may no longer be the snarling housewife she once was, but she's still got that survivor mentality, razor-sharp wit, and affinity for the disenfranchised. We'll take that over every single one of the laugh-track, lowest-common-denominator comedies out there.