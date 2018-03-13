If there's anything you should know about television right now, it's that TV never sleeps. While networks used to save the big premieres for the fall season, such rules no longer apply. Netflix gave us Glow in the summer. Freeform debuted its biggest comedy yet, grown-ish, in the winter.
Now, its spring's turn to premiere some of television's biggest titles. In spring 2018 alone, we'll get more Handmaid's Tale and Westworld, along with new shows like NBC's Rise and Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19. With all of these never-ending premieres, TV can feel a little overwhelming.
To help you figure out what to watch amid all the chaos — and when to watch it — we put together a handy guide to all of spring's best TV premieres. Keep reading to find out what you'll be obsessed with all season, including a few shows you might have already missed. Thank us after your DVR is full and your Netflix queue is settled.
