Tammy’s back-stabbing comments throw the remaining hour of The Bachelor into abject discord. Some immediately noteworthy lines that come out of Tammy’s misstep include, “So, do we want to talk about who said I was emotionally unstable today?” and “Just mind your own fucking business.” A later conversation meant to mend fences quickly falls apart, inspring Tammy to go full villain and say, “You can continue to cry and wither away in bottles of wine. Have fun.” Bethenny Frankel would approve . This chat is so terrible, it pushes Kelsey to go rogue. She leaves the home where the Bachelor women are living to speak to Peter. When Kelsey returns, she has a rose and the women eventually learn the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party is cancelled.