Instead, Peter turns the cocktail party into another symposium on Alayah. Victoria Paul is brought in to speak on the matter. It appears no one else gets any time with Peter, and he ends the party by asking Alayah to rejoin the competition. Peter even gives Alayah the date rose — for a date she was not a part of. To add insult to injury, the date was the football outing, so the women had just played a long tough game of contact sports for Peter’s heart… only to see him hand the rose over to someone who put in no such effort.