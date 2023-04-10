A Week In Fitzroy, Melbourne, As A Student & Legal Researcher On $44,000

Rent: $1,080 for a master bedroom and ensuite in a Fitzroy sharehouse that I share with a couple and a friend. I am very lucky to only pay this much. I partly own the property with my mum, so we control the rent. All of the money I pay in rent goes towards paying off the house, so I see it as an investment. She pays a small shortfall of the mortgage, and the other housemates pay off the rest.

Internet: $20

Phone: $16

Netflix: $15 (My sister and mum mooch off me)

Binge: $10

ClassPass: $50

Gas & Electricity: $50ish

Pay The Rent: $30

Savings Contributions: I aim for $800 to $1,000 a month. But I can't save anything for about four months while school is out and I'm not tutoring. I live pretty bare bones in January when all of my work stops.