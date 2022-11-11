A 5-Step Guide To Mastering The Scandi Aesthetic

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The cataclysmic and continued rise of the Swedish it-girl Matilda Djerf has once again thrust Scandi style into the spotlight. The enduring aesthetic made its name in Copenhagen, before spreading like wildfire on TikTok and Pinterest as the ultimate trend to follow.
While often misunderstood as an offshoot of pragmatic capsule closets, Scandi style is at its strongest and most exciting when it weaves in citrusy bursts, texture, and yes – the versatile, minimalist garments at its core.
Here’s how to rock the effortless look – nay, way of living – even in the Australian heat. The good news? You likely already have the foundations sitting in your wardrobe.