A Week In Bondi Beach, Sydney, In Investment Banking On $140,000

12:15pm — I spend the morning reviewing our third-quarter financial performance and then pull together some slides for an investor pitch deck. Once again, I eat my protein yoghurt (bought in from home) and smash a litre or so of water. I text my boyfriend about scheduling a meeting with our accountant/financial advisor. We haven’t caught up with him since ‘officially’ moving in together and I want to check there are no tax implications of us earning more in rent than we’re currently paying. I also want to know what I should do about my fixed-rate mortgage which expires this year. Until a few years ago, I’d literally use HR Block for my accounting or do it myself. If you take anything from this Money Diary… it’s worth paying the price for a good accountant and asking them for a review of your finances. I got back thousands after I did this. We book in a meeting for later in the month and I head to a hot yoga class.