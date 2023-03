A Week In Bondi Beach, Sydney, In Investment Banking On $140,000

Navigating being a landlord in your 20s is strange — it can be stressful at times, but I’m glad that I took the risk in purchasing the place during Covid when prices were low. I used the First Home Buyers grant (which meant I only had to have a 5% deposit) and the First Home Super Saver Scheme, which allows you to ‘sacrifice’ a percentage of your pay into your super , which is taxed at a lower rate than your salary. This sacrificed (read: saved!) money can then be pulled from your super as a lump sum house deposit. If you’re considering buying a place, I feel like this could be the best way to do it, in my experience. I essentially got into the property market for less than $50,000 and did it within a year — there are conditions around it to consider but frankly, it got me an apartment in the Inner West, which I’m stoked with.