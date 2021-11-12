The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Treat Your Tastebuds To This Festive Season

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We may be on the precipice of the silly season, but for some of us, the festivities aligning with what will no doubt be a hot vaxxed summer, threaten to bring out our most uninhibited sides. And before we know it, our one-drink-wonder goals go ass up.
But perhaps the key to actually seeing sobriety through, even if you're just cutting down a little, is to reach for something more exciting than water or lemonade. In fact, with the sober community growing, we're seeing the demand for more of their beverage providers, and the call to create drinks fit for adults that are actually good is loud and clear.
Luckily, we're in a golden era for tasty substitutes. From delectable pre-mixed cocktails and spirits to sparkling wine and even beers, there's so much to soak up in the world of sober curiosity.
To get you through the silly season unscathed, we've compiled our favourite alcohol alternatives.