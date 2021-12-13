Should You Add Supplements To Your Beauty Routine?

The vitamin and supplement market in Australia grew to $1.6 billion in 2020 and is set to rise by 6% each year. As people focus on healthier lifestyles in a post-pandemic world, incorporating vitamin supplements into our beauty routines may soon become as regular as moisturising — and for some, it already is.
Described as "beauty supplements", this new form of skincare is focusing on your insides to enhance your glow on the outside. Where we once took vitamins for general health or through cold and flu season, now, people are sprinkling supplements into their smoothies to boost their collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and more.
But what do these beauty supplements actually do? And when should we be incorporating them into our self-care moments? To find out the science behind the increasingly popular skincare habit, we spoke with pharmaceutical scientist and product developer at Swisse, Amanda Yuan.
What are the benefits of taking beauty supplements?
While beauty is inherently subjective and with so many steps already incorporated into our beauty routines, why take these supplements in the first place?
"To put it simply, our skin and appearance is a reflection of what is happening within our body and digestive system. Impaired digestive function, hormone imbalances and nervous tension can wreak havoc on our outer glow," says Yuan.
Similar to regular supplements, beauty supplements can assist in giving your body a boost of nutrition; the difference being that these ingredients specifically target and protect the skin.
“Skin is our primary barrier from the outside world. Supplementing with skin-loving nutrients can help support the function and integrity of this barrier to increase resilience to environmental stress,” says Yuan.
These “skin-loving ingredients” include vitamin C, as seen in the Swisse Beauty Bright Skin Booster. Vitamin C helps reduce free radical damage –caused by environmental factors such as UV exposure – to body cells as well as supporting skin elasticity, firmness and regeneration.
Another ingredient for supporting healthy skin is nicotinamide (more commonly known as niacinamide), a form of vitamin B3, while fruits such as cranberry and pomegranate can assist in boosting your body's antioxidants.
Certain skin supplements can also increase zinc, a nutrient that heals skin wounds (and as a result, is particularly popular with those who suffer from hormonal acne).
While beauty supplements are not meant to be taken in place of a balanced diet, by supplementing with vitamins and ensuring you're supporting your body with beneficial nutrients, you can improve your skin's elasticity and collagen production, as well as reduce inflammation for a calmer complexion.
When should we incorporate supplements into our beauty routine?
It seems that adding supplements into our beauty routine is a no-brainer. But Yuan mentions that before we begin, we should assess our general nutrition and lifestyle.
“Nutrient intake and uptake vary based on the individual due to biological, environmental, lifestyle and dietary factors," says Yuan.
Reducing refined foods, alcohol and sugars, and increasing your whole-food intake with ingredients high in antioxidants and good fats will ensure that skin will thank you.
“While supplements can be a convenient way to support nutrient intake, before leaning on them, it’s always good to look into simple dietary additions you can make to up your nutrient intake where possible.”
Yuan also reminds us that every individual’s health and supplement suitability varies, meaning a check-in with a healthcare practitioner before slamming down the supplements is always a good idea.
By targeting your skin from within, it appears that supplements can make a great addition to not just your beauty routine but your everyday health routine as well.
This medicine may not be right for you. Always read the label and any warnings before purchase. Follow the directions for use. Supplements may only be of assistance if dietary intake is inadequate.
