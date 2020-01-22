“No Capricorns Allowed”: A Deep Dive Into Zodiac Hate

View this post on Instagram

🚨 ROLL CALL! Will the Messy Bitch Hall of Fame please stand up?!⁣ ⁣ NOT ALL GEMINIS!⁣ ⁣ I did less moral policing than usual with this one and just included most people, because honestly, public scandal is a hallmark of Gemini fame. If I took out all of the problematic people from this collage, there’d be no collage! And a bunch of comments saying “Where’s Kanye? 😒”⁣ ⁣ Okay!! Go find your favorites!! ⁣ ⁣ Tag your favorite Gemini to show em you love em! My Venmo is the same as my username if ya wanna leave a tip 😏