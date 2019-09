5 Major Misconceptions About Capricorns, Busted

Upon first glance, Capricorns have a very strong, if not blunt, personal brand. Their symbol is a mountain goat, their ruling planet is Saturn, and their representative element is Earth. In turn, they are often considered stubborn, overachieving, unforgiving, and overly consistent (read:boring). But don't let these stereotypes create a caricature of Capsthere's much more beyond their cold, hardened exterior. Since we are at the height of Capricorn season, which reigns from December 22 to January 19, we deiced totake a closer look at the major misconceptions around this oft misunderstood sign.Caps have come to be seen as authority figures within the Zodiac, and, let's face it, they can tend to be taskmasters at times. This is because Caps crave tangible evidence of their progress and eventual success. They take immense comfort in being able to point to the number of hours they logged or projects they completed. The important thing to keep in mind is that Caps do have an "off" button that non-Goats might not notice. Sure, they might not be the goofiest sign in all of astrology, but anyone who knows a Capricorn knows they have a bone-dry, even caustic, sense of humor. They might not smile much, but this sign isn't as serious as their "work mode" may make them appear.Caps are usually classified as conservative, traditionalists of the "Old Man Yells At Cloud" variety, but this is a broad stroke assessment of a far more nuanced aspect of their personality. Goats are keenly aware of history. They might not spend their free time poring over tomes on the Crusades, but, as a relatively cautious sign, Capricorns like to know what's come before them. Knowing the roads well traveled is one way to protect against unexpected problems, after all. If you happen to know a Cap who lives and dies by their routine, it's because it's worked for them in the past — all it might take for them to change is knowing (and trusting) another approach.