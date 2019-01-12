At Last! This Dating App Now Lets You Filter By Star Sign

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to use dating apps more mindfully, you're in luck. Bumble has announced that it's now allowing users to filter potential partners according to star sign.
The filter only works if a user has included their sign on their profile, so if you're someone who places stock in your weekly horoscope, you're more likely to match with someone else who listens to the Zodiac.
On Twitter, the new star sign filter is definitely pleasing horoscope fans – and prompting the odd typical Gemini joke. (I'm a Gemini myself, and well used to it by now!)
bumble is really out here letting me filter out all my incompatible horoscope signs (i’m looking @ u fire & air signs) from showing up when i swipe and i’m 100% here for it— ✰ ur fav scorpio ✰ (@itmemarianne) December 18, 2018
Bumble is good because you can filter by zodiac sign so I don’t have to see or be seen by Leos— hecklord (@drechyng) January 9, 2019
I'm tempted to try @bumble on the basis you can filter star signs. Those bloody Gemini's!! ?? #bumble #DatingOnline #starsigns— Kintsugi Girl (@Kintsugi_girl) January 11, 2019
You can now filter Bumble based on star signs! ? bitch let me go find my Virgo/Capricorn soulmate now pic.twitter.com/nLi3h4Gh8Y— jjp’s bodyguard (@steffslno_) January 10, 2019
According to a recent study by another dating app, Jaumo, Scorpios are the most popular star sign among people swiping on dating apps. After analysing the behaviour of 40m users, Jaumo found that Scorpios received 12.12% of likes – ahead of Libras in second place (9.95% of likes) and Virgos in third (8.72%).
Check out Jaumo's full results below:
Scorpio - 12.12%
Libra - 9.95%
Virgo - 8.72%
Cancer - 8.46%
Leo - 8.38%
Taurus - 7.94%
Gemini - 7.88%
Aries - 7.60%
Pisces - 7.55%
Capricorn - 7.22%
Aquarius - 7.17%
Sagittarius - 6.96%
In her Love Horoscope for 2019, Refinery29's horoscopes expert Venus Australis writes "that 2019 will be overflowing with romantic energy".
"Venus — the planet of love and pleasure — is direct all year long which means that you’ll experience her vibrant vibe as she passes through the all twelve houses of the zodiac, and makes a second trip through four," she adds. "But that doesn’t mean all will be calm and majestic because Jupiter, the planet of luck squares against Neptune three times this year, which might encourage you to set unrealistic expectations in your relationships."
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.
