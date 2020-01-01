Traditional Astrology Is Very Gendered. These Astrologers Are Rethinking That

“When we’re talking about all Libra men are this, and all Scorpio women are that, whether we’re talking about sun sign generalizations or gendered generalizations, they’re just that — generalizations,” she explains. To really understand someone’s chart, she says, you have to look at so much more than their sun sign or their gender, which is much more expansive than just male and female anyway. “There are so many different things we must contextualize when we’re looking at astrology, and the problem of making distinctions around gender, but not doing so around class or race or religion or ability, is that we’re treating gender as valid but these other things as not valid,” she says.