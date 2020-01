Traditional Astrology Is Very Gendered. These Astrologers Are Rethinking That

This movement is helped along by the fact that some of today’s most popular astrologers have an inclusive view of the field. Along with Lanyadoo, take Chani Nicholas, who although she’s been practicing astrology since the ‘90s, has found a new audience on social media. She currently has over 300,000 followers on Instagram , and her first book, You Were Born For This: Astrology For Radical Self-Acceptance , is forthcoming in January 2020. “I come to astrology as a queer person. My queerness informs my astrological knowledge. I know from my lived experience how damaging cis/heteronormativity is,” Nicholas tells Refinery29. “I want us to expand every aspect of our society beyond the gender binary. Since astrology is my field, I use it to question narrow perceptions of gender, race, class, ability, etc.” When she was first getting into astrology, Nicholas adds, “I read a lot about how water and earth signs were ‘female’ and air and fire were ‘male.’ Water and earth signs were described in ways that were so negative and fire and air so positive. It always upset me and it took me a while to find a way to appreciate the qualities of water and earth. We devalue everything that is interpreted as feminine so much.”