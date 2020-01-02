Your X-Rated Horoscope For 2020 Is Here

Are you looking to have great sex in 2020? Here’s a look at the year ahead. Our outer planets stay constant, helping us to focus on what we want from our sexual partners in the new year. Innovative Uranus inhabits hedonistic Taurus this year, helping us to channel our passions in new ways. Dreamy Neptune influences our fantasies as he moves through romantic Pisces. Learn to voice your desires this year while the planet of illusions inhabits this sensitive sign. Pluto, the planet of sex, rebirth and transformation moves through conservative Capricorn, encouraging us to set solid boundaries with others. Jupiter stays in Capricorn until December 19 — attracting us to people in positions of power. We’re ready to open our minds starting March 21 when rule-making Saturn enters forward-thinking Aquarius. We may need to slow our collective roll in the romantic department when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, goes retrograde in Gemini from May 13 to June 25. Learn to protect your energy while fiery Mars goes retrograde in Aries from September 9 to November 13 — it’s all about pacing yourself. Read on to see what’s in store for your sign in regards to sex in 2020.
Horoscope
Traditional Astrology Is Very Gendered. These Astrologers Are Ret...
Imagine this: you have a first date that goes unbelievably well. You talk for hours and make out for just as long. Over your third cocktail, your date ment