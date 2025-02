In Yellowjackets Season 3, What’s Eating At You Is Your Anger

Teen Shauna has no interest in letting go of her anger. Instead, she lets it fester, turning it into a weapon to get what she wants. She’s a young woman scorned, and there’s power in that; Shauna’s wrath has allowed her to move with a purpose and confidence that isn’t common in teen girls — especially not one used to being two steps behind her popular BFF . It’s the kind of energy you want to bring when you’ve, say, finally reached your limit at being spoken over or are ready to prove everyone in the office wrong. But in constantly giving in to her anger, Shauna has also lost any sense of community she ever felt with her teammates. She can’t see the worried looks the others trade every time she escalates a situation, putting more and more distance between herself and the larger group. And that’s a very dangerous place to be: No one can survive alone , in the wilderness or not.