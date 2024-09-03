DeWanda Wise & Blair Underwood Play A Polyamorous Couple In Three Women & It Gets Messy

BU: There is an element of age. There's the fact he's more aligned with Sloane's age, even though our characters relate on a certain level… He's intimidated by this younger man coming in. It's not that they're having sex because that's understood that's going to happen. But the fact is that her heart may be involved, and they're tiptoeing outside the boundaries of what they discussed. Then, it becomes betrayal. He's bothered by the betrayal. The intimidation aspect is that he's probably more youthful, and everything that comes with that…For Richard, it's a lot about control. I have to control the situation. I just have to be there. I have to see it. I'll get involved if I choose, but I have to at least be there. Anytime Sloane goes outside those boundaries, it makes him uneasy and takes him off balance.