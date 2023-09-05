While it's certainly commendable that hairdressers are receiving training that could potentially save lives, we should also consider the well-being and perspectives of the hairdressers themselves. “Clients offload on hairdressers everyday — this isn’t something we signed up for, but it happens,” Jepson notes. “We have no training or systems in place to support and help us manage this extra stress. We should be talking more about the effect this is having on hairdressers. They are burnt out, exhausted, and can dread going to work.”