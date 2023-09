‘Trauma Dumping’ Is Real & Your Hairdresser Needs You To Stop Doing It

Junior staff are particularly at risk of compassion fatigue and burnout. “I remember the first time one of my clients told me she had cancer; I must have been 21,” recalls Andrea Dorata, L’Oréal Professionnel artist and owner of Dorata Hairdressing . “She was 33, with two kids and was pregnant. I did the consultation, got her shampooed, rushed to the staff room and burst out crying.” Even more experienced stylists can be affected. Adam Bennett, senior stylist at Stonehills Hairdressing , thought he had become used to clients offloading their trauma, but a recently upsetting encounter with a new client left a lasting impact on him: “I recently did the hair of someone who told me she’d been suffering domestic abuse. It really choked me up. There were tears in my eyes. It took me a week to stop thinking about it. I kept finding it creeping into my head. Luckily, in my salon, we have access to a free mental health helpline, but not everyone has that.”