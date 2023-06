Love Or Lies: 7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Catfish

If you're in a long-term relationship with someone online, it's very likely that, at some point, you'll want to meet them in person — but a catfish is never going to let that happen, for obvious reasons. To make sure they don't damage the relationship, the catfish will likely say, many times, that they can't wait to meet you in person one day. They might even go to the trouble of arranging a meetup. But when the day finally comes, they're going to cancel, and they're going to keep cancelling every single time you try to meet them.