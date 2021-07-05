"The thing about Chatroulette is that there are no screen names and everything is completely anonymous and random, so I was like, oh no, how I am going to find him? I decided to just keep going on the site to see if we got matched up again, and lo and behold, 20 minutes later, we were matched again. He asked for my Facebook and Skype and said he'd love to stay in contact. We talked online for two months, and then he said he was going to come and visit me in California. I was hesitant, but I had been talking to him on Skype and I knew he wasn't a catfish. I was also living with two guys at the time, and they were like, 'Hey if he's weird, we got your back, don't worry.' So he came to visit, and he was amazing, and we've just been together ever since. That was 10 years ago. We dated long distance for two years, and then he was able to get a job in California for a year. When his visa was almost up, he asked what I thought of moving to France. I was like, yeah! We got married and I happily packed up and moved to France. and that was probably three years into our relationship. Then six years later, we had our daughter." — Jessi, 33