Romance Fraud Is Surging Among Young Women & It’s Down To The Cost Of Living Crisis

"They were really suspicious so I researched the email that was linked to his profile," she says. "Some further digging showed that it was actually a young woman the same age as me." Although Sarah had a sneaking suspicion that something "felt off" she was devastated by the truth. "I confronted her straightaway. She tried to say I was crazy and gaslit me but eventually confessed it was true. I discovered that she had a boyfriend via Facebook and she admitted she’d been using the money to travel to see him." Over the next few months, Sarah tried to demand her money back but received no response. Finally, she got in contact with the woman’s boyfriend via social media and explained the situation. Although he wasn’t aware of what had been happening, he was apologetic and pushed his partner into returning the money. Despite getting it back, the damage to Sarah’s confidence was already done. "Ever since this happened I’ve found it really hard to trust people."