Pachinko Season 2 Shows Surviving & Thriving Is A Generational Battle

The quest to thrive continues throughout each generation of Sunja’s family. In the ’80s, her grandson, Solomon ( Jin Ha ), flounders as he chases his version of thriving, seeking success in his career while disregarding personal relationships. Working in the finance world , he, like Hansu in some ways, is defined by his work and his access to wealth — something his grandmother doesn’t quite approve of, but won’t interfere with. Still, the more he continues down this path, the further it seems like he gets from actually thriving. “Hansu says, ‘Always look forward,’ and that seems to be [Solomon’s] motto. I think that’s such a strong and powerful way to survive and endure — maybe more survive than endure,” Ha says, explaining that all his character has ever heard in his life was that his family wants him to find success. “What’s interesting about that mentality — which is so well intended — is that it actually creates a disconnect and divide between Solomon and his past, which then leaves him incredibly untethered and with this feeling of ‘Who am I? Where do I belong?’”