I’m Proud To Break Barriers In My Latine Family. I’m Also Exhausted

So in the end, I have never been alone on this journey. Yes, I was the first in my family to take this road, yet I was never as alone as I thought. Yes, being the first is exhausting, but it is also a gift, an opportunity that the women in my family who came before me did not have. Finding and creating communities of support is vital. All can be better if, as Lorgia García-Peña has indicated in Community as Rebellion: A Syllabus for Surviving Academia as a Woman of Color, we move away from the logic of “the one” and recognize that working together will be much more effective than seeing each other as competition.