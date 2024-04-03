Música Is A Quirky Movie Exploring The Brazilian Immigrant Experience In New Jersey

Rudy’s relationship with his mãe was extremely heartening to watch. Played by his Brazilian mother, Maria Mancuso, Rudy’s mom desperately wants him to retain some aspects of his Brazilian culture, even if he grew up in the U.S. As Rudy gathers courage and momentum to do what makes him happy — rather than what others think would make him happy — his mom always has a (usually not-so-great) suggestion at the tip of her tongue. Eventually, Rudy realizes that his future is in his hands and nobody will make his decisions for him. Though he hurts people in the process, it was cool to see a Brazilian immigrant navigate the odd third culture that materializes by being from another country and being raised in the U.S.. It is super confusing to figure out where we fit into the world. It’s extremely scary, and ultimately, the only person who can do it is you.