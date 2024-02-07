From Upgraded to Música, Camila Mendes Is The New Leading Lady of Rom-Coms

While Ana’s heritage isn’t addressed, Mendes played her as Brazlian American — and she influenced a few changes to the film to concrete Ana’s identity. For instance, she always ensures the characters she plays have a Latina name, ideally one that’s common in Brazil. “It's subtle, but the name of a character is really important. If I can't pronounce it in Portuguese, then I don't want that to be her name,” Mendes says. “I want my mom to be able to say the characters' names.” In Upgraded, Mendes changed her character’s last name to Santos because Portuguese surnames end with an “s,” not with a “z.”