From Upgraded to Música, Camila Mendes Is The New Leading Lady of Rom-Coms

"I don't feel entitled to my career or anything in this industry."
"If you operate through the world like you're an extremely successful boss, it might actually happen because you're gravitating toward those opportunities and the right people are gravitating toward you. You receive the energy you put out."
"It was nice to play a lead that wasn't necessarily outwardly confident. She's just figuring it out. She's struggling and she's not doing so well. She's a little bit messier, sillier, softer, and I enjoyed being able to showcase a different side of myself."
"We don’t get to see Latinas star in rom-coms very often."
"If I can't pronounce it in Portuguese, then I don't want that to be her name. I want my mom to be able to say the characters' names."