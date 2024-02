From Upgraded to Música, Camila Mendes Is The New Leading Lady of Rom-Coms

In the film, Ana is an ambitious unpaid intern at an art auction house who dreams of opening her own New York City art gallery while trying to impress her intimidating boss Claire (played by Marisa Tomei ). Fortunately, Mendes hasn’t had any toxic bosses , but she related to the character’s unrelenting ambition and pursuit of her career. “For as long as I can remember, I've always known I wanted to be an actor. Ana is very similar. She loves art and just wants to be in the industry that she loves. I share that sentiment with her when it comes to acting,” the NYU Tisch School of the Arts graduate tells Refinery29 Somos.