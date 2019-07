Speaking of Alba's kids, she recently got three tattoos in their honor: each of their zodiac signs' constellations , inked across her left arm. They're her favorite of her tattoos thus far, but almost by default. "I do have a few tattoos, and I regret one of them... maybe two," Alba says. One of them is what she calls "kind of a tramp stamp," a bow on the middle of her lower back; then there Then there are the flowers she got right in the middle of her neck, which she regrets to this day. "I got it when I was, like, 17 and I’m so irritated that I got it," she says. "I got it lasered many times and it’s not coming out."