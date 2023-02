Christina Milian Loves Making Rom-Coms & We Can’t Get Enough of Them

Two of Milian’s other faves: Falling Inn Love and Snowglobe . The first is a rom-com released by Netflix in 2019 that tells the story of Gabriela Diaz, a San Francisco designer who wins a deteriorating inn in New Zealand. There, she gets over a non-committed ex-boyfriend by restoring the inn and falling for the man who helps her, the bereaved Jake Taylor (Adam Demos). “I liked that because it was just so goofy and had these really funny moments," she says. "The director (Roger Kumble) was so much fun to work with. He just kind of let me be out there and do goofy, comedic things. I liked that I got to come out of my shell.”