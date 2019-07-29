Christina Milian's Hair Evolution Will Make You Want To Try Something Wild

If you fell in love with Christina Milian after Be Cool or rewatched the "Dip It Low" music video oh, approximately a million times, you'll probably agree with us that the R&B singer's beauty evolution has been epic. From 2001 to 2016, Milian – who recently revealed that she is expecting her second baby – has consistently evolved through her career. With all that time in the spotlight during some major formative years, she has rocked a ton of looks we still love. Now, the 35-year-old is all about continuing her playful and daring relationship with beauty and we're totally here for it.
From hair piercings to the '90s brows, Milian – who stars as a San Francisco designer in new Netflix original rom-com Falling Inn Love – has tried it all. And if you admire the TV personality and mom for her daring looks and low-key attitude, then you'll love what she had to say about the ones that stood out through the decade. We had a chance to sit down and go through every single one at Curve fragrances' newest campaign launch of #CurveYourReality. It was nostalgic, to say the least, and we're kind of tempted to rock her signature bronzed eye.
Check ahead to see what her opinion was on some of her best looks yet and get ready for some throwbacks and red hair inspo.
The year was 2001 and Milian was attending an N'SYNC album release party for Jive Records. If that doesn't date the look, then Milian's response totally will: "It's not so bad. I have a beat face, but I was at least wearing makeup. Is it too much? Yes, but it was the late '90s/early 2000s."
She was just 19 at the time and Milian was stoked being able to get her makeup done by a professional. Her thoughts on it now? "It worked at the time, but now I know a lot more about contour. I would make my brows thicker now, too. I'll give it to the lashes, though."
The Grammys are all about sleek and sexy — and this look brought it. "It was a stand-out look and it was a good year for me with a ton of new music. It was very classy and I really do love smoky eyes, even now — except mixed with brown, neutral tones," she explains.
Milan is just like us and has a love/hate relationship with bobs. "I cut my hair short last September and every now and then, it looked hot and other times, I was having like a crisis about it," she explains. But on the other hand, she knows it was a fun choice, saying, "When I looked back, I loved the confidence — it's all about your face. It's the freedom of having short hair. It's just a style on it's own."
There's no way we can ignore the amazing highlighter here, so we got Milian's rec: "My favorite is all from Artist Couture — the Diamond Glow Powders."
2016 was all about accessorizing your hair; these rings turned Milian's look up a notch. "David Rodriguez [her current makeup artist] did this — all of it. The rings, everything. I love that he took the burgundy tones and put it in the shadow, too. I got the baby hairs out and he just killed it. I have nothing to say but bravo."
This year brought on so many faux hair fake-outs and Milian joined the club, too. "I get nervous about bangs sometimes. They can go great or go completely wrong and bother you, so we clipped them in," she tells us.
