Christina Milian's Hair Evolution Will Make You Want To Try Something Wild

If you fell in love with Christina Milian after Be Cool or rewatched the "Dip It Low" music video oh, approximately a million times, you'll probably agree with us that the R&B singer's beauty evolution has been epic. From 2001 to 2016, Milian has consistently evolved through her career. With all that time in the spotlight during some major formative years, she has rocked a ton of looks we still love. Now, the 35-year-old is all about continuing her playful and daring relationship with beauty and we're totally here for it.
From hair piercings to the '90s brows, Milian has tried it all. And if you admire the TV personality and mom for her daring looks and low-key attitude, then you'll love what she had to say about the ones that stood out through the decade. We had a chance to sit down and go through every single one at Curve fragrances' newest campaign launch of #CurveYourReality. It was nostalgic, to say the least, and we're kind of tempted to rock her signature bronzed eye.
Check ahead to see what her opinion was on some of her best looks yet and get ready for some throwbacks and red hair inspo.
