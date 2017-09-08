I Have A Kid To Provide For & I Can't Do That If I'm Deported To Brazil

My father came first in 2002, and he left my mother, my brothers, and I behind in Brazil. Two years later, he brought us here. I was six years old. A coyote smuggled us through Mexico, and we were caught by immigration right after we crossed the border. We were all detained, but they released us two days later. We were registered in Texas, but we moved right away to Philadelphia and nothing [about the hearing] ever came in the mail [so my mom didn't go]. At the time, there was no support system or legal advice to educate her, so she really never looked into it. When I started to work for a lawyer later, he told me that if she never went to court, she was a "post final order" case — so she could be deported at any time.