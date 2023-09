Why I Stopped Trying to “Fix” My Accent

It was not until I moved to London in 2017 that I realized people would instantly know I was not from there because of how I sounded. At first, I didn't mind questions about where I was from because I thought they could be an interesting way to start a conversation — until I encountered some stereotypes about Brazilian women that made me uncomfortable. I also started to notice that sometimes when I was the only foreigner in a group of British people, they would exclude me from the conversation, not speak directly to me, or make fun of my accent and imitate words I didn't know how to say.