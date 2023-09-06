Why I Stopped Trying to “Fix” My Accent

One day, while working as a licensed mental health therapist, a client expressed gratitude for my accent, as it differed from what she was accustomed to and they could remember our conversations better. Another client appreciated having someone with an accent who could understand them, as they have an accent themselves. These experiences led me to embrace my accent and encourage others to ask for clarification if they didn't understand a word I said. Today, I feel proud of my accent and even find enjoyment in it. I now educate other professionals about microaggressions — not just around accents — within the mental health field.