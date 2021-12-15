I did an acting degree at a university where you don’t have to audition for the course. I took out a loan to pay for the course fees and a maintenance loan for living costs. However, this didn’t cover my rent so my dad very kindly paid that for the three years. A few years later I decided to pursue a master’s degree in voice studies at drama school. I took out the postgraduate loan of £10,000, which covered the cost of the course. In the years previous of living at home and working I’d saved the money to pay the rent of my student housing. Again my dad very kindly put around £150 a month into my account to help me out. I also worked retail sales assistant jobs throughout all my university years for extra cash.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



My parents definitely taught me the value of things and to look after our possessions because they couldn’t just be replaced. We weren’t spoiled but I never went without and my childhood felt comfortable, but I know at times money was tight. I don’t remember specific conversations but I was definitely encouraged to save my pocket money.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?