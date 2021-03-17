Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old TEFL Teacher In Spain On 12k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: €675 (£582) rent (split). This is quite expensive for the area we live in, however it's a steal for what we have: a three-bedroom house with a study, living area, kitchen and large pantry. The house also has a basement and two gardens, back and front, which are large. We moved in December 2019 and the house was an absolute blessing in lockdown – my partner and I each had a separate work area, which meant we could keep the living area clear of work. The garden was and is a godsend – I've become obsessed with plants. We appreciate it so much and although if we lived somewhere cheaper we would save more, our quality of life living in such a wonderful space is great. We couldn't dream of living somewhere for this price outside Spain, or even in a city here.

Loan payments: €100 (£86) car loan, split. The car was bought two years ago and we have another two years left to pay off €2,150 (£1,855). We looked at paying this off using savings but it would only save us €100 in total so we prefer to keep the safety net of savings and keep going slow and steady with the loan.

Utilities: €40 (£34.51) electricity, €20 (£17.26) water, €40 internet, all split. Water goes up in the summer months as I need to water my veggie patch a lot, due to the heat. I feel a bit guilty about this BUT it really is such a satisfying hobby and consuming organic veg is better for us.

Transportation: €20 (£17.26) approx on petrol a month. I walk to and from work every day so we only use the car for shopping and errands and to drive to our friends' house who live about an hour's walk away (but a 10 minute drive).

Phone bill: €9.99 (£8.62) a month. This gives me 1GB of internet and free calls and I have no need for anything more!

Savings? I have a few savings accounts and really need to sort out a better system... I have €5,800 (£5,000) in long-term savings, which ideally will go towards a house deposit. €3,300 (£2,847) of this was inheritance when my grandfather passed away two years ago and the other €2,500 (£2,157) I've managed to save.

€160 (£138) in a shared car savings account with my partner. We put €10 (£8.63) each a month into this account to pay for any car repairs – it had €240 (£207) last spring when our power steering broke. I felt like I had achieved peak adulting when we were able to use the savings. It really relieved the stress that can come with an expense like this...although I haven't yet learned to apply this elsewhere.

€240 in a 'holidays account' although not sure if I should repurpose this money...

I have two other savings accounts with the names 'fun money' and 'short term savings' which have the grand total of €1.13 (97p). These haven't been topped up since the pandemic started and I used the money in them to buy a new phone when mine broke.

Other: €9.99 (£8.62) Spotify. I held off on getting premium for so long but the ads were driving me crazy and although I'm not a music obsessive, I listen to it enough that I think it's worth it. €15.99 (£13.80) split with partner on our beer box subscription. We get six craft beers a month delivered to our door and it's become a tradition of ours to sit in our garden on a Friday night to enjoy one together. We started doing this during lockdown and it's one of the good things that has come out of the past year.