At the start of the film, Laura, like many self-sacrificing Latinas , treats herself like a punching bag, putting up with injustice, toxic behavior, and mistreatment without a second thought. Her boyfriend breaks up with her at a critical point in her recovery, claiming her cancer is too much for him. Even more, he doesn’t give her the leading role in his musical that she helped develop and workshop — and that he promised to her while they were dating. Meanwhile, her best friend is a flake who will walk her to doctor’s appointments but ditches her when she needs a medical ally. Laura’s even willing to let Monster do what he wants in her apartment, like ripping Eggos out of the carton and forcing her to move out because he decided that he lives there now.