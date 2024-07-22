How “Calladita Te Ves Más Bonita” Silences Latinas

"The impact of being told that it’s better to be seen than heard continues to permeate throughout the lives of countless Latinas, affecting their work lives, romantic relationships, and their self-confidence."
"You can be a groundbreaking, incredible woman with goals and dreams, but if you've internalized that ‘calladita te ves más bonita,’ you are less likely to take action, stand up for yourself, raise your hand in class, stand up to that bully, or apply for that job."
"I had to deal with [this] as a child, and here I am today, a grown woman, and it’s still something that impacts me."
"If I decide to have kids, there's no way I’m going to let [calladita culture] be passed on to them."
"I would rather bite my tongue than make a big fuss and defend myself."