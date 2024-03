How I’m Unlearning the White Supremacist Lies That Latinidad Taught Me

Society's narrow definition of beauty and the media's portrayal of Latinas as exclusively light-skinned and European-looking had warped my understanding of what was desirable and acceptable. I grew up associating curly hair with a laissez-faire attitude. If I wanted to be considered serious and intelligent, I needed to get my hair straightened. And if I wanted to feel like my best self, I needed to get my hair straightened, even if doing so was impractical, expensive, and damaging. I didn't always see curly hair as professional or even beautiful. Wearing my hair in its natural form was something I did as a last resort when I couldn’t get myself to the nearest salon. It took me years to understand that to look elegant, I didn't have to do anything different to my hair: No, I didn't need straight hair to attend someone's wedding, or my graduation, or a job interview. My ability to look beautiful or refined didn't require spending hours in a salon to alter, through chemicals and heat, my hair’s natural texture.