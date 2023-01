Amirah Vann Brings Heart & Depth to Black Women’s Stories in Hollywood

In recent years, the Fordham University and New York University Tisch School of the Arts alumna has portrayed a plethora of multi-dimensional Black women onscreen. Vann’s career is currently in ascension mode, stemming from her breakout role as Ernestine, the complex and audacious enslaved head of house on Underground, for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination. That stint catapulted her to TV dramas like How to Get Away with Murder and Queen Sugar . In the former, she played the queer attorney baddie Tegan Price, who stunted in an array of stylish fits. Throughout the series, Price always had Annalise Keating ’s (Viola Davis) back, but she was never afraid to check Annalise or call out her messiness, either.